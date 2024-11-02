Brandon Miller News: Shoots poorly, but fills up box score

Miller (glute) scored 16 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Celtics.

In his return from a four-game absence due to the left glute strain he suffered in the Hornets' Oct. 23 season opener, Miller wasn't operating with many restrictions, as he narrowly edged out Miles Bridges for third on the team in playing time behind LaMelo Ball (37 minutes) and Grant Williams (34 minutes). Miller inflicted damage on fantasy managers' percentages in his second appearance of the season, but his 26.8 percent usage rate and strong contributions across the stat sheet were encouraging takeaways. In his second season, Miller could be primed to usurp Bridges as the Hornets' No. 2 option behind Ball.