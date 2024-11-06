Brandon Williams News: Garbage time special Wednesday

Williams amassed two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist across six minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 victory over the Bulls.

Williams broke into the rotation for the third time this season, all of which have come during garbage time. Dallas took control early Wednesday and never gave the Bulls a sniff. This allowed Williams, among others, to close out the game. Based on what we have seen to this point, Williams is only going to be utilized in situations such as this, limiting his ability to mix it with best on the big stage.