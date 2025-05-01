Braxton Key News: Rare appearance in Game 5 loss

Key logged zero points (0-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 loss to the Rockets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Key, along with a host of other fringe players, saw additional minutes as the Warriors were soundly defeated. The starters were basically given the second half off, allowing the second and third units to log additional minutes. Golden State will look to wrap up the series at home on Friday.