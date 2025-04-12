Brice Sensabaugh News: Hits for 25 in Friday's loss

Sensabaugh finished with 25 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 145-111 loss to the Thunder.

Making his sixth straight start, Sensabaugh delivered his best scoring numbers since Jan. 5 while draining multiple three-pointers for the 10th straight appearance. Over the latter stretch, the second-year forward is averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 boards, 3.6 threes, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from beyond the arc as the lottery-bound Jazz take a longer look at their depth players.