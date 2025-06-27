Menu
Brice Williams News: Signs with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 7:23pm

Williams agreed to an undrafted free agent contract with the Pistons on Friday, Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today reports.

Williams elevated his game during the 2024-25 season, averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three over 35 games. The former Cornhusker is a proven scorer, though questions about his athleticism could limit his impact at the NBA level.

Brice Williams
Detroit Pistons
