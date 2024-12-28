Bronny James News: Mixed results in G League

James managed 15 points (6-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-113 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

While James' counting stats have started to pick up in the G League - he's totaled 15 rebounds, 18 assists and eight steals over his last three appearances - his shooting stroke has still eluded him. Across eight outings with South Bay, James is averaging 13.6 points while shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from deep.