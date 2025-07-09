NBA Summer League Standouts: Highlights from Final Two Days of Pre-Vegas Action

Youngblood has a steep path to secure a spot in the Thunder's rotation for the 2025-26 season. But no team in The Association can have too many scoring weapons off the bench, especially when that second-unit weapon is on an affordable rookie contract. Youngblood made his presence felt in the 89-78 win over the 76ers on Monday, finishing with 15 points across 22 minutes off the bench. He wasn't nearly as good in Tuesday's loss to the Jazz, as he finished with six points while shooting 2-for-8 from the field. Still, the talent is clearly there. A strong showing in Las Vegas could put him in a good position ahead of training camp in the fall.

The Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz all played during the past two days. These are some of the names who stood out, and we can find a mix of young players looking to make a mark and veterans trying to show they still belong on an NBA roster.

The 2025 Summer League action in California and Utah concluded on Tuesday, July 8, and there have been some notable performances worth highlighting. We already covered some standout players from the first two days of the circuit, and now we'll focus on which players stood above the rest on July 7 and July 8.

The 2025 Summer League action in California and Utah concluded on Tuesday, July 8, and there have been some notable performances worth highlighting. We already covered some standout players from the first two days of the circuit, and now we'll focus on which players stood above the rest on July 7 and July 8.

The Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz all played during the past two days. These are some of the names who stood out, and we can find a mix of young players looking to make a mark and veterans trying to show they still belong on an NBA roster.

Chris Youngblood - G - Oklahoma City Thunder

Youngblood has a steep path to secure a spot in the Thunder's rotation for the 2025-26 season. But no team in The Association can have too many scoring weapons off the bench, especially when that second-unit weapon is on an affordable rookie contract. Youngblood made his presence felt in the 89-78 win over the 76ers on Monday, finishing with 15 points across 22 minutes off the bench. He wasn't nearly as good in Tuesday's loss to the Jazz, as he finished with six points while shooting 2-for-8 from the field. Still, the talent is clearly there. A strong showing in Las Vegas could put him in a good position ahead of training camp in the fall.

Judah Mintz - G - Philadelphia 76ers

Mintz scored 21 points in the loss to the Thunder on Monday, and then he finished with 26 points in the win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Mintz isn't expected to have a prominent role in the rotation, as the 76ers should have plenty of competition in the backcourt. However, Mintz is showing against Summer League competition that he's ready to handle a steady role in the NBA. At the very least, Mintz should be a star in the G League, but the 76ers could use another scoring weapon off the bench, especially if he's on an affordable contract. Mintz is one of the elite players to look in the Vegas Summer League.

Brice Sensabaugh - F - Utah Jazz

Sensabaugh was one of 10 players who didn't suit up for the 86-82 win over the Thunder on Tuesday, but he got some much-needed rest. There wasn't much Sensabaugh needed to show after pouring 37 points on 9-for-14 shooting in the 112-111 victory over the Grizzlies on Monday. The Jazz finished with a perfect 3-0 record in the Salt Lake City League, and while most of the fans were thrilled to see Ace Bailey, the likes of Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski ended up turning heads for Utah. Sensabaugh has experience in the NBA, but it seems the 2025-26 season will be a pivotal one for him. He's certainly playing with a different sense of urgency in the Summer League.

Darius Bazley - F - Los Angeles Lakers

A veteran forward who has struggled to find his footing at the NBA level over the last few years, Bazley is showing he remains a valuable player in the Summer League. He could earn a training camp invite from the Lakers. The veteran scored 27 points off the bench in the 89-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in the California Summer League. The Lakers are more focused on the development of some of their young players, such as Dalton Knecht, Eric Dixon and even Bronny James. But it's impossible to overlook Bazley and wonder whether he has enough left in the tank for one last shot in the NBA.