Bruce Brown Injury: Ramping up in practice
Brown (knee), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, is ramping up his conditioning for a return to game action, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Brown has yet to make his season debut while recovering from a procedure on his right knee, and there's still no timetable for his return. However, the 28-year-old is potentially nearing a return to game action as he regains his conditioning.
