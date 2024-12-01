Fantasy Basketball
Bruce Brown headshot

Bruce Brown Injury: Ramping up in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 2:02pm

Brown (knee), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, is ramping up his conditioning for a return to game action, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brown has yet to make his season debut while recovering from a procedure on his right knee, and there's still no timetable for his return. However, the 28-year-old is potentially nearing a return to game action as he regains his conditioning.

Bruce Brown
Toronto Raptors
