Bruce Brown Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Brown (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Though Brown has been out all season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late September, the versatile wing looks to be on the cusp of making his 2024-25 debut. The Raptors are attributing his absence Monday to "return to competition reconditioning," which means he may need to get only one or two more practices under his belt before he's ready to play in games. After Monday's contest, Toronto will wrap up its road trip with visits to New Orleans on Wednesday and Miami on Friday.

