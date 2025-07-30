McGowens will be with his third team in four years since entering the NBA ranks back in 2022. The 23-year-old wing spent the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way contract with Portland, averaging 2.5 minutes in 13 NBA appearances. He'll fill the Pelicans' third and final two-way slot, and he'll have to compete with the likes of Trey Alexander and Micah Peavy for a slot in the back end of the rotation. Considering New Orleans' quality depth at the shooting guard and small forward positions, it's likely McGowens spends a significant chunk of the 2025-26 season in the G League.