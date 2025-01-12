Bryson Warren News: Near triple-double in 40-point game
Warren notched 40 points (17-30 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block over 43 minutes in Friday's 152-102 G League win over Westchester.
Warren did it all for Sioux Falls in a high-scoring blowout win Friday, leading all players in scoring and threes made while tallying a team-high-tying steals total and concluding one assist shy of a triple-double. Warren has appeared in 22 G League contests this season, averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Bryson Warren
Free Agent
