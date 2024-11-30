Cade Cunningham Injury: Late scratch Saturday vs. Sixers

Cunningham (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cunningham made his return Friday against the Pacers after missing the previous three games due to a hip issue. He was initially slated to start in the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday, but he was scratched from the lineup and has been replaced by Malik Beasley in the starting five. Cunningham's next chance to play will come in Tuesday's NBA Cup game against the Bucks.