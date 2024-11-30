Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cade Cunningham headshot

Cade Cunningham Injury: Late scratch Saturday vs. Sixers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 3:58pm

Cunningham (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cunningham made his return Friday against the Pacers after missing the previous three games due to a hip issue. He was initially slated to start in the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday, but he was scratched from the lineup and has been replaced by Malik Beasley in the starting five. Cunningham's next chance to play will come in Tuesday's NBA Cup game against the Bucks.

Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now