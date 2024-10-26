Cade Cunningham News: Double-double despite shooting woes

Cunningham recorded 21 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT). six rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and four blocks across 41 minutes in Saturday's 124-118 loss to the Celtics.

Cunningham did everything he could to pull the upset against the reigning champions, but the Pistons came up short even though they fought until the final stages of the fourth quarter. Cunningham wasn't at his best in terms of efficiency, but that won't matter much if he's able to deliver the kind of two-way play he's been putting up to start the campaign. Through three appearances, Cunningham is averaging 27.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.