Cade Cunningham News: Extends scoring streak

Cunningham closed Monday's 117-114 victory over the Lakers with 20 points (9-25 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Cunningham played a prominent role in the Pistons' huge comeback win over the Lakers, and he also extended an impressive streak in the process. He's scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last eight appearances, averaging 24.8 points, 11.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game. Over that stretch, the star floor general has also recorded three double-doubles and two triple-doubles.