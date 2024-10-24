Cade Cunningham News: Goes for 28 points in season opener

Cunningham totaled 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Pacers.

The Pistons competed hard in this season opener, and although they came up short and had to settle with the loss, Cunningham delivered an impressive outing both as a scorer and playmaker. If he stays healthy, Cunningham could be in line to improve his 2023-24 season numbers, when he averaged 22.7 points and 7.5 assists per game across 62 regular-season contests.