Cade Cunningham News: Impressive triple-double in win

Cunningham recorded 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 15 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 win over the Knicks.

Cunningham shined against a tough Knicks defense at Madison Sqaure Garden on Saturday, tallying his fifth triple-double of the season alongside team-high marks in points (29), dimes (15) and boards (10) in the win. He's now reached the 20-point threshold in each of his last seven outings, a stretch in which Cunningham is averaging a robust 25.3 points, 10.9 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.3 three-pointers per game while shooting 46.9 percent from long range. The former No. 1 overall pick has taken a considerable leap as a playmaker in his fourth season for the rebuilding Pistons, but he also leads the NBA with 4.7 turnovers per game, a shortcoming nine-category fantasy managers will want to see Cunningham clean up on in the future.