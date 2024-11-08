Cade Cunningham News: Posts third straight triple-double

Cunningham notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 122-121 win over the Hawks.

Cunningham continued his incredibly hot start to November by drilling the game-winning shot and securing his third triple-double in as many appearances. His scoring production has taken a slight hit during this impressive stretch, though he still reached or came close to the 20-point threshold during all three triple-doubles. Cunningham is averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists over his last five games.