Cade Cunningham News: Strong showing in return

Cunningham logged 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 130-106 win over the Pacers.

Cunningham didn't need time to shake off any rust after missing Detroit's last three games while on the mend from a hip injury. He knocked down over half of his attempts from the field and extended his double-double streak to six contests due to yet another impressive passing performance. Assuming he doesn't wind up back on the injury report for Saturday, Cunningham is in line to resume his role as the main focus of the Pistons' offense and doesn't appear to be on any type of minute restriction.