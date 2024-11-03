Cade Cunningham News: Team-high 19 points in win

Cunningham logged 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.

Cunningham produced an extremely efficient outing while leading Detroit in scoring in the victory. Sunday marked the 23-year-old's first game of the regular season that he finished with less than 20 points, though he was efficient as six members of the Pistons scored in double figures. Cunningham did struggle from beyond the arc, but he is still shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range through seven regular-season appearances.