Cade Cunningham News: Well-rounded outing in victory

Cunningham ended with 18 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 98-94 victory over the Hornets.

Cunningham struggled a bit from the field, but still put together a strong showcase while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and finishing as one of two Pistons with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Cunningham has put together a nice string of solid performances over the last 10 contests, recording at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in six games over that span.