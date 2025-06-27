Caleb Grill News: Lands opportunity with Chicago

Grill agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bulls on Thursday.

Grill wrapped up his five-year college career with a strong 2024-25 campaign, averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three across 29 games. While the Missouri product isn't known for elite athleticism, he's made significant strides as a perimeter shooter.