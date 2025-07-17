Caleb Houstan News: Agrees to deal with Atlanta

Houstan and the Hawks agreed to a one-year deal Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Magic previously declined Houstan's team option, allowing him to hit the open market. Houstan made a total of 168 regular-season appearances for the Magic over the past three years, posting averages of 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds. A career 37.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc, Houstan will by vying for a role at the edge of Atlanta's rotation.