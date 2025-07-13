Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Cam Christie headshot

Cam Christie News: Another solid SL outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Christie recorded 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-91 Summer League win over the Bucks.

Christie had another productive outing offensively Sunday, being one of three Clippers players to record at least 21 points. He has had an impressive start at Summer League, recording consecutive 20-plus point outings.

Cam Christie
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now