Cam Christie News: Another solid SL outing

Christie recorded 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-91 Summer League win over the Bucks.

Christie had another productive outing offensively Sunday, being one of three Clippers players to record at least 21 points. He has had an impressive start at Summer League, recording consecutive 20-plus point outings.