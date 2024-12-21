Cam Christie News: Leads from deep in G League victory

Christie recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 25 minutes in Friday's 136-88 win over Long Island in the G League Winter Showcase.

Christie provided a lift from deep and on the offensive end in Friday's G League Winter Showcase, leading all players in threes made while concluding as one of two Clippers with at least 20 points in a blowout contest. Christie has appeared in 14 G League games this season, averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per outing.