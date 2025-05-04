Cam Christie News: Sees floor in Game 7 loss

Christie produced five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound across seven minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Christie made his third appearance of the Clippers' first-round series loss to Denver on Saturday, posting five efficient points in garbage time of the blowout loss. The rookie second-round pick received little playing time in the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 1.4 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.4 steals across 4.5 minutes per contest in 13 regular-season outings. However, Christie also appeared in 40 games with the G League's San Diego Clippers, averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.2 minutes per game.