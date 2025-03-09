Cam Christie News: Struggles in G League loss
Christie chipped in 10 points (4-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 31 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.
Christie struggled with efficiency during Saturday's loss, putting up 10-plus shot attempts and shooting 30 percent or less from the field for the seventh time over 34 G League outings. The rookie second-round pick is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.5 minutes per contest with San Diego.
