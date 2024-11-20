Fantasy Basketball
Cam Spencer headshot

Cam Spencer Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Spencer (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Spencer was given an estimated timetable of three weeks back on Nov. 1, so his potential return would provide a big boost to Memphis. Marcus Smart (illness) and John Konchar (illness) are doubtful Wednesday and Vince Williams (ankle) has been ruled out, so Spencer could see some rotation minutes if he gets the green light to play.

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies
