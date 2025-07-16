Cam Spencer News: Game-high 23 points Tuesday

Spencer piled up 23 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 96-84 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Spencer supplied an efficient 23 points, leading all scorers Tuesday as well. The 2024 second-rounder should continue to be a significant contributor this summer, and he's set to battle with Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen for reserve minutes in Memphis' backcourt for the 2025-26 campaign.