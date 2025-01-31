Cam Thomas Injury: Out through All-Star break

The Nets announced Friday that Thomas (hamstring) had a follow-up MRI that revealed appropriate healing. He will continue to progress with individual on-court workouts and is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.

Thomas hasn't played since Jan. 2 due to a left hamstring strain but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. In his absence, D'Angelo Russell and Keon Johnson will likely continue to receive increased playing time. Thomas' first chance to return to action after the All-Star break will come against Cleveland on Feb. 20.