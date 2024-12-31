Cam Thomas Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Thomas has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to left hamstring injury management, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Thomas returned to action Sunday following a 13-game absence due to a left hamstring strain and dropped 25 points (6-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT) in 25 minutes off the bench during a one-point loss to the Magic. He'll be back in street clothes for the first half of Brooklyn's upcoming back-to-back set, though he should return to action Thursday in Milwaukee. Ziaire Williams (knee) is close to making his return, but in Thomas' absence, Keon Johnson should remain in the starting lineup.