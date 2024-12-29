Cam Thomas News: Big numbers in return

Thomas (hamstring) tallied 25 points (6-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Magic.

Thomas had started in each of his first 17 appearances of the season, but after missing the Nets' last 13 contests with a hamstring strain, he was brought back Sunday as a bench player while he operated under a minute restriction. The restriction didn't prevent Thomas from taking on heavy volume, as his outsized 47.4 percent usage rate paced the Nets by a healthy margin. Cameron Johnson (hip) exited early Sunday and the Nets acquired D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers earlier in the day, so Thomas will likely have to sacrifice some shot attempts if all three players are available for Brooklyn's next game Wednesday in Toronto. It's unclear whether Thomas will slot back into the starting five once he's further removed from the hamstring injury, as the Nets could prefer to keep him and Russell on separate units to strengthen the defense.