Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas News: Explodes for 34 points in upset win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Thomas ended with 34 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-11 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 victory over the Kings.

Thomas delivered one of his best scoring performances of the season Sunday, carrying the Nets to a huge road win over the Kings. It's not odd to see Thomas taking over games for Brooklyn, however, and he has the absolute green light to fire from any point of the field at any given moment. Thomas has backed up that offensive freedom with excellent numbers. He's averaging 23.6 points, 3.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game since the beginning of November.

Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
