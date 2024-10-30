Cam Thomas News: Hits for 26 in OT loss to Denver

Thomas finished with 26 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 144-139 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

The fourth-year guard continues to fill up the bucket. Thomas has scored at least 24 points in four straight games to begin the season, and he's seeing incredible shot volume so far -- he's averaging 21.8 FG attempts per game, tied for sixth in the NBA with Cade Cunningham, and his 7.3 FT attempts a contest also puts him in the top 20 in the league. As long as Thomas is seeing elite usage, a career-best campaign should follow.