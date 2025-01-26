Cam Whitmore Injury: Recovering from illness

Whitmore is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to an illness.

Whitmore played 10 minutes and totaled two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in Saturday's 135-131 win over the Cavaliers, but head coach Ime Udoka said after the contest that the second-year forward wasn't available for the second half due to the illness, per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle. The Rockets will presumably re-evaluate Whitmore during morning shootaround Monday before providing an update on his status leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.