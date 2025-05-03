Cam Whitmore News: Fails to score in win

Whitmore logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over two minutes during Friday's 115-107 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Whitmore has remained parked on the bench during this first-round playoff series, playing only six minutes in the three games he's played. Unless something drastic occurs heading into Game 7 Sunday, the second-year forward will likely continue to be out of the rotation while seeing minutes in garbage-time situations.