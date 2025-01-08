Cam Whitmore News: Notches 17 points

Whitmore contributed 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 win over the Wizards.

With Tari Eason (leg) still on the shelf and Jabari Smith (hand) set to miss an extended period, Whitmore continues to make a case for more minutes on the wings. Over his last four outings, Whitmore has produced averages of 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per contest. He's someone to monitor in deeper formats going forward.