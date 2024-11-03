Cam Whitmore News: On books for 2025-26 season

The Rockets exercised Whitmore's $3.54 million team option for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Whitmore was outside of the rotation for much of his rookie campaign, but he closed the 2023-24 season on a high note, averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.7 steals, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 22.4 minutes in the Rockets' final nine contests. With Houston having enjoyed good health from all of its guards and forwards thus far in 2024-25, however, Whitmore hasn't been able to seize hold of a larger role. While he's still seen as a piece of the Rockets' long-term plan, Whitmore is averaging just 11.2 minutes through the first six games of the season and played a season-low five minutes in Saturday's 127-121 overtime loss to the Warriors.