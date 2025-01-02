Cam Whitmore News: Scores 18 points in win over Dallas

Whitmore registered 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 victory over the Mavericks.

After two forgettable performances against the Timberwolves and Heat, Whitmore bounced back with a vengeance against the Mavericks on Wednesday. The second-year forward scored his second-highest point total of the season while helping Houston get the win over Dallas. An extended absence to Tari Eason (lower leg) and a suspension to Amen Thompson helped Whitmore find extra usage Wednesday.