Cam Whitmore News: Sets new season-high scoring mark

Whitmore had 27 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-111 win over the Pelicans.

Whitmore wasn't part of the rotation during the first two months of the season and spent considerable time in the G League, but he's been turning things around of late. This was his third straight game with double-digit points off the bench, and the first time he surpassed the 20-point mark. Even though his role might experience a regression once Dillon Brooks (ankle) and Tari Eason (lower leg) are back in the mix, Whitmore is making a strong case to receive more minutes on a regular basis in the short-term scenario.