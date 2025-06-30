Cameron Johnson News: Headed to Denver
The Nets traded Johnson (back) to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter and a first-round pick Monday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
The Nuggets needed to add some much-needed floor spacing and a reliable three-point threat to their offensive scheme, and Johnson excels at both. The six-year forward connected on 39 percent of his threes on 7.2 attempts per game in the 2024-25 campaign while averaging 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Johnson should be an immediate starter for the Nuggets, but his fantasy stock will probably take a hit compared to his Brooklyn days since he'll now be the team's third option on offense behind the star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
