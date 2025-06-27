Cameron Matthews News: Inks deal with Houston

Matthews agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Rockets on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Matthews posted 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the field across 34 games during the 2024-25 season. The former Mississippi State Bulldog isn't a high-level scorer, but his reputation as a defensive standout could boost his chances of earning an NBA roster spot.