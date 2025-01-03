Cameron McGriff News: Notches G League double-double

McGriff totaled 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 40 minutes Wednesday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 117-114 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

It wasn't McGriff's night on the offensive end as he failed to connect from beyond the arc, but his effort on the boards combined with a high shot volume resulted in a double-double. The 27-year-old should bounce back in the scoring column soon having put up 21 or more points in three of his first four appearances of the G League Regular Season.