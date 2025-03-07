Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Deemed questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 2:33pm

LeVert is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Lakers due to left knee inflammation, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert is in danger of missing his first game since Feb. 7 due to a left knee issue. If the 30-year-old guard is forced to sit out against Los Angeles, Garrison Mathews and Terance Mann (quadriceps) are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Caris LeVert
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now