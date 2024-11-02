Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

LeVert is out for Saturday's game versus the Bucks due to right knee soreness.

The severity of LeVert's knee injury is unclear, but it will force him to sit out the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back Saturday. In his absence, Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro are candidates to receive increased playing time. LeVert's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Milwaukee.

