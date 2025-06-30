Caris LeVert News: Completes move to Detroit

LeVert agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

LeVert will add versatility and positional flexibility to the Pistons' roster, as he can play as a guard or forward depending on the lineup combinations. The veteran suited up for the Cavaliers and Hawks during the 2024-25 regular season but was at his best with Atlanta, averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 26.6 minutes across 26 regular-season appearances for the Hawks.