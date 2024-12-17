Caris LeVert News: Drops 19 off bench in win

LeVert posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-101 victory over Brooklyn.

The six made three-pointers were a season high for LeVert, who scored in double digits for the sixth time in seven December appearances. The veteran wing dealt with knee trouble to begin the season but he appears healthy now, averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.1 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals in 24.9 minutes a game on the month as the Cavs' primary shooting threat on the second unit.