Caris LeVert News: Modest effort in victory

LeVert notched nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 20 minutes during Friday's 113-101 victory over the Pistons.

LeVert salvaged a quiet night with four combined steals and blocks, continuing his modest start to the season. With Max Strus (ankle) slated to miss at least the next month, LeVert once again finds himself the beneficiary. We are yet to get a good read on what his role might look like on most nights but even so, he makes for a viable addition to most fantasy squads.