Bryant (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Pistons, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Bryant will miss San Antonio's Summer League finale due to undisclosed reasons. He averaged 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 assists across 24.6 minutes per game in four Summer League outings.