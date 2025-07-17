Carter Bryant News: Four threes in SL loss

Bryant closed with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 23 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 Summer League loss to the Hornets.

Bryant was a rare bright spot in Thursday's blowout loss, sinking four three-pointers. The No. 14 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has had an up-and-down Summer League following his one-and-done freshman season at Arizona, where he averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 37 games.