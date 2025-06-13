Cason Wallace News: Back to bench role

Wallace will come off the bench Friday during Game 4, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wallace was a starter for the first three games of the NBA Finals. In Game 4, the Thunder will go with more size in the starting lineup with Isaiah Hartenstein getting the nod. In 16 games in a reserve role during this postseason, Wallace has averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from deep.